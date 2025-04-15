Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2886375https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-know-the-reason-behind-upis-recent-problems-2886375.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
This Saturday, i.e. on 12th April..it may have happened to you also that you could not pay the bill after eating in the restaurant due to the UPI system crash. After travelling in a cab, you may have faced difficulties in making payment through UPI for several hours. You want to buy something but are unable to make payment through UPI. Like you, lakhs of people in the country had to face a lot of difficulties in making payment due to UPI service being down a total of three times in the last 15 days.

All Videos

DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque
Play Icon09:18
DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
Play Icon04:14
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
Play Icon02:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
Play Icon13:43
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
Play Icon02:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus

Trending Videos

DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque
play icon9:18
DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
play icon4:14
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
play icon2:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
play icon13:43
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
play icon2:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK