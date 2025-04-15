videoDetails

DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

This Saturday, i.e. on 12th April..it may have happened to you also that you could not pay the bill after eating in the restaurant due to the UPI system crash. After travelling in a cab, you may have faced difficulties in making payment through UPI for several hours. You want to buy something but are unable to make payment through UPI. Like you, lakhs of people in the country had to face a lot of difficulties in making payment due to UPI service being down a total of three times in the last 15 days.