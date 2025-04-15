videoDetails

DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Whether it is Murshidabad in Bengal or Guna in Madhya Pradesh or Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, stone pelting took place in these cities. Stones were thrown from mosques and these stones were targeted at Hindus. In these incidents, the hybrid terrorists are those stone pelters who are adding fuel to the violence against Hindus by throwing stones from religious buildings. Today we will analyze this toolkit of stone pelting on Hindus from mosques. The question is why is stone pelting done only from mosques? Have you ever seen a picture of stone pelting from a temple, gurudwara or church?