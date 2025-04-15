Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2886380https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-know-the-truth-behind-stone-pelting-from-mosque-2886380.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Know the truth behind stone pelting from Mosque

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Whether it is Murshidabad in Bengal or Guna in Madhya Pradesh or Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, stone pelting took place in these cities. Stones were thrown from mosques and these stones were targeted at Hindus. In these incidents, the hybrid terrorists are those stone pelters who are adding fuel to the violence against Hindus by throwing stones from religious buildings. Today we will analyze this toolkit of stone pelting on Hindus from mosques. The question is why is stone pelting done only from mosques? Have you ever seen a picture of stone pelting from a temple, gurudwara or church?

All Videos

DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
Play Icon04:14
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
Play Icon02:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
Play Icon13:43
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
Play Icon06:07
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
Play Icon02:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus

Trending Videos

DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
play icon4:14
DNA: India's laser 'Brahmastra' shook the enemy countries
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
play icon2:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
play icon13:43
DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
play icon6:7
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
play icon2:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK