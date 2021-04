DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of student & parents regarding board exams

Amid demand for cancellation of CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 due to surge in COVID-19 cases, CBSE has ensured that the exams will be conducted as per schedule. At the same time, the Maharashtra Education Board has postponed the class 10th and 12th board examinations, to be held in April on Monday.