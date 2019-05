DNA: Mehbooba bats for Sharia law, says paedophiles in Bandipora rape case 'should be stoned to death'

While condemning the horrific rape of a 3-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, former CM Mehbooba Mufti called for the accused to be stoned to death. Taking to her Twitter handle Mufti said in times like these Sharia laws seems apt so that such paedophiles can be stoned to death.