DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Lalita, a resident of Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, went for treatment at an IVF Creation World Center in Noida on 19 August. It is alleged that during the treatment, the doctor gave an overdose of sedative medicine to Lalita, after which she went into a coma and died. This news is not just about death due to doctor's negligence but exposes the web of fake doctors spreading in our country.