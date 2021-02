DNA: Motera cricket stadium is now Narendra Modi Stadium

The Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad has now been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. The newly built world’s biggest cricket stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind today ahead of the India Vs England Day-Night test. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you an analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyze how Narendra Modi stadium can bring a good change in India.