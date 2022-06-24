NewsVideos

DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav

Amidst the new tensions arising in Maharashtra politics, BJP has now given its statement. BJP has offered MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde 5 ministerial posts in the state government and two ministerial posts in the central government by including them in the NDA.

Jun 24, 2022
Amidst the new tensions arising in Maharashtra politics, BJP has now given its statement. BJP has offered MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde 5 ministerial posts in the state government and two ministerial posts in the central government by including them in the NDA.

