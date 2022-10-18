NewsVideos

DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more information.

All Videos

Most women reduce smoking after knowing about their pregnancy: Study
Most women reduce smoking after knowing about their pregnancy: Study
“Mom sent me sunscreen, but I don't use It”: Rahul Gandhi on tanning
“Mom sent me sunscreen, but I don't use It”: Rahul Gandhi on tanning
Taal Thok Ke : Kejriwal besieged for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh
1H1:44
Taal Thok Ke : Kejriwal besieged for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh
Former J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta terms killing of non-local labourers in valley ‘unfortunate’
Former J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta terms killing of non-local labourers in valley ‘unfortunate’
6 dead, 15 critically injured in bus-trailer truck collision in Vadodara, Gujarat
6 dead, 15 critically injured in bus-trailer truck collision in Vadodara, Gujarat

Trending Videos

Most women reduce smoking after knowing about their pregnancy: Study
“Mom sent me sunscreen, but I don't use It”: Rahul Gandhi on tanning
1H1:44
Taal Thok Ke : Kejriwal besieged for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh
Former J&K Dy CM Kavinder Gupta terms killing of non-local labourers in valley ‘unfortunate’
6 dead, 15 critically injured in bus-trailer truck collision in Vadodara, Gujarat
DNA Video,Non stop news,non stop 50 news,DNA Non Stop News,dna news non stop,non stop news dna,dna nonstop news,non stop news hindi,non stop hindi news,Non stop news today,non stop news aaj ki,dna non stop zee news,non stop news zee news,DNA Non Stop News Today,non stop news dna today,DNA Non Stop News Latest,dna nonstop news latest,DNA non stop,dna non stop latest,PM Modi,Hindi News,Congress,BJP,Manish Sisodia,