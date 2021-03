DNA: Opposition's politics on PM Modi's COVID-19 Vaccination

DNA, which is highly popular among millions of TV viewers worldwide for its accurate, unbiased and in-depth reporting of issues of utmost concerns to the country, is hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. Ever since the voting dates for the elections in 5 states have been announced, the opposition has started its politics by raising different issues. Recently, senior opposition leaders questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccination.