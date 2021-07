DNA: PM Modi's stinging message to China on Dalai Lama

Today is the birthday of the Dalai Lama, the 14th religious leader of Tibet, who has turned 86. The Dalai Lama is a post on which Tibet's religious leaders are elected from time to time. People of Tibet all over the world celebrate this day as World Tibet Day. Watch this segment of DNA to know PM Modi's stinging message to China on Dalai Lama.