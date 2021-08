DNA: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Khel Ratna Award will now be known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The Khel Ratna award was officially known as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games. It is the highest sporting honour in the nation.