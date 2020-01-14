हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Shaheen Bagh Protest, Analysis of encroachment of right to walk on road

For nearly a month, hundreds of women and children sitting on a road at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have become the face of the countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes religion a criteria for Indian citizenship for the first time. Today, the police started the process of clearing that stretch of the city following orders from the Delhi High Court. In this segment of DNA, we will discuss- Is Shaheen Bagh protest taking away the right to walk on the road and promoting encroachment.

Jan 14, 2020, 23:08 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch nations top news in detail, January 14, 2020