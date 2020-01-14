DNA: Shaheen Bagh Protest, Analysis of encroachment of right to walk on road

For nearly a month, hundreds of women and children sitting on a road at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have become the face of the countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes religion a criteria for Indian citizenship for the first time. Today, the police started the process of clearing that stretch of the city following orders from the Delhi High Court. In this segment of DNA, we will discuss- Is Shaheen Bagh protest taking away the right to walk on the road and promoting encroachment.