DNA: Struggle of Rajasthan elder to pass 10th class

Shivcharan Yadav, 86, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, is known for his passion for passing class 10th. However, this passion of his was also fulfilled during the Corona period. In fact, he had taken an oath that he would not marry till he passed 10th. This time due to Corona, he even passed without taking the exam. But he refused to take 10th pass certificate.