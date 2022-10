DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

This is a shameful picture of a insensitive society in which an injured girl is lying on the ground and pleading for help. But the people standing there are busy making videos of her on their mobile phones. In this 25-second video, the mindset of the society is exposed, for which the injured girl, covered in blood, also became an opportunity to make a trending video.