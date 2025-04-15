Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2886377https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-watch-devastating-visuals-from-bengal-amid-violence-over-waqf-act-2886377.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Watch devastating visuals from Bengal amid Violence over Waqf Act

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today in DNA, we will first raise the voice of those suffering Hindu families of West Bengal whose pain is either not visible to their Chief Minister or she is ignoring it. Don't you think that the condition of today's West Bengal has become like Jammu and Kashmir of the 1990s. The way Hindus were murdered openly in Kashmir. Their houses were looted. They were forced to leave their homes, villages and cities and run away. These days, the same situation prevails in Murshidabad, Bengal. 500 to 700 Hindu families were forced to leave their homes and villages and run away. And right now they are living in a school in Malda. You can say that hundreds of Hindu families have become refugees in independent India. They have become imprisoned in a way.

All Videos

DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
Play Icon02:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
Play Icon06:07
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
Play Icon02:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
DNA: Bridge collapse saga continues in Bihar
Play Icon04:11
DNA: Bridge collapse saga continues in Bihar
DNA: AI to cause 'destruction' in world by 2030?
Play Icon02:46
DNA: AI to cause 'destruction' in world by 2030?

Trending Videos

DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
play icon2:57
DNA: 5 year old girl raped, Culprit shot during escape attempt
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
play icon6:7
DNA: Know the reason behind UPI's Recent Problems
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
play icon2:44
DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus
DNA: Bridge collapse saga continues in Bihar
play icon4:11
DNA: Bridge collapse saga continues in Bihar
DNA: AI to cause 'destruction' in world by 2030?
play icon2:46
DNA: AI to cause 'destruction' in world by 2030?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK