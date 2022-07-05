NewsVideos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022

This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more information.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
All Videos

DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
9:25
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
5:34
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
6:43
Public health emergency declared in Karaikal, Puducherry |Zee English News| Health
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
15:37
