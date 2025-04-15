videoDetails

DNA: Whats's in Trump's new law for Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Despite fulfilling their duties, Hindus in America were not getting the right to live with respect. Hindus living there were often targeted. But now for the safety of Hindus, preparations have begun to make a strict law in the US state of Georgia. The bill that has been brought in Georgia regarding Hinduphobia...after it becomes a law, discrimination against Hindus and violence against Hindus based on religion or race will be considered a crime...People involved in such crimes will be punished on the basis of Georgia's Penal Code...This bill was brought on April 4.