DNA: Who's playing 'political games' in the name of Shahrukh Khan in Aryan Khan Drugs Case?

A copy of the order of the NDPS court has been made public, in which Shahrukh Khan and his team have suffered a major setback regarding Aryan Khan's bail. Special NDPS court has refused bail to Aryan Khan. When this happens, many people have started their political game in the name of Shahrukh Khan.