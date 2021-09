DNA: Why did Virat Kohli decide to leave T20 captaincy?

As far as the limited-overs (T20) system in the Indian cricket game is concerned, skipper Virat Kohli may step down from the captaincy and hand over the captaincy to his deputy Rohit Sharma. Kohli is the current captain of India across all formats, having established himself as one of the greatest players of all time.