DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

What happens in Kota that the students studying there become victims of deep depression? Today in Real Kota Factory Part-2, meet the students who reach Kota to prepare for the medical and engineering entrance exams. These students have shared their thoughts with Zee News.