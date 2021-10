DNA: Why politics over national security?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) increased the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) giving its officers the powers of arrest, search and seizure. The jurisdiction has been extended in three states of West Bengal, Punjab and Assam. The Ministry of Home Affairs has increased the area jurisdiction to 50 km inside Indian territory from International Border along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab, earlier it was 15 kms.