DNA: Why Tamil Nadu Governor in trouble over Jai Shri Ram slogans?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Actually, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi arrived as the chief guest at a college event in Madurai. Here he gave a speech and chanted Jai Shri Ram... Students also chanted Jai Shri Ram following Governor RN Ravi... But as soon as this video of the Tamil Nadu Governor surfaced... all the parties of the state started criticizing it... Governor N Ravi was accused of violating the constitutional oath... and there was a demand to remove him from the post immediately...

