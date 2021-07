DNA: Will Sidhu be the reason for Captain's retirement in Punjab?

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took over the reins of the Punjab unit of the Congress as the party president in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. But, it was clearly visible from their gait that they have got only hands met, not hearts. While taunting Sidhu, the Captain even said that "Sidhu was born in 1963 and I was commissioned in IMA at that time, and reached the China border."