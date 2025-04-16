videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's 46-Minute Speech!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 11:22 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today gave a 46-minute long sermon among the Imams. An Imam Conference was organized at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium where her sermon against the Waqf law mainly focused on Hindus and Muslims. There were about 3200 words in Mamata Banerjee's 46-minute speech. But in these 3200 words...neither Chandan Das's name was there...nor Hargovind Das's. Whose murder was done by fundamentalists five days ago in the Murshidabad riots. In her speech, she mentioned the Constitution 25 times. She used the word Hindu 20 times and Muslim about 17 times. But she put the blame of doing Hindu-Muslim politics on others.