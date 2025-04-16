Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2886704https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-with-rahul-sinha-are-indians-lazy-2886704.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Indians lazy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today we will show the mirror to the lazy people of the country.. A proof of laziness is going viral on social media.. in which the delivery agent of a company that picks up and delivers goods has made a video of himself.. It has been claimed that people living in the same society of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh are booking through the app for a distance of just 100 meters.. This delivery agent picked up an item from tower number 17 and delivered it to tower number 19..

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: ED summons Robert Vadra
Play Icon04:10
DNA with Rahul Sinha: ED summons Robert Vadra
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Bangladesh's hateful conspiracy against India!
Play Icon02:44
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Bangladesh's hateful conspiracy against India!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Ground Report From Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon03:26
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Ground Report From Jammu Kashmir
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday
Play Icon01:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday
DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Big Boss' of 'cyber thugs' on border of India!
Play Icon04:53
DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Big Boss' of 'cyber thugs' on border of India!

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: ED summons Robert Vadra
play icon4:10
DNA with Rahul Sinha: ED summons Robert Vadra
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Bangladesh's hateful conspiracy against India!
play icon2:44
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Bangladesh's hateful conspiracy against India!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Ground Report From Jammu Kashmir
play icon3:26
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Ground Report From Jammu Kashmir
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday
play icon1:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday
DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Big Boss' of 'cyber thugs' on border of India!
play icon4:53
DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'Big Boss' of 'cyber thugs' on border of India!
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK