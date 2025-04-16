videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Indians lazy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:22 AM IST

Today we will show the mirror to the lazy people of the country.. A proof of laziness is going viral on social media.. in which the delivery agent of a company that picks up and delivers goods has made a video of himself.. It has been claimed that people living in the same society of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh are booking through the app for a distance of just 100 meters.. This delivery agent picked up an item from tower number 17 and delivered it to tower number 19..