DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:12 AM IST

The police has launched a major strike against all types of sound systems including loudspeakers in Delhi. You will have to show papers to play loudspeakers in Delhi. You will be able to play loudspeakers only if you show the papers... How loud can loudspeakers be in Delhi..Delhi Police has laid down rules for this. Under the new rules, it is necessary to take written permission before using loudspeakers and public address systems. Under the new rules, the responsibility of equipment suppliers and Municipal Corporation has been increased. Restrictions have been made more strict during night time..