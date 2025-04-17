Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887143https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-with-rahul-sinha-ban-on-loudspeaker-in-delhi-2887143.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ban on Loudspeaker in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The police has launched a major strike against all types of sound systems including loudspeakers in Delhi. You will have to show papers to play loudspeakers in Delhi. You will be able to play loudspeakers only if you show the papers... How loud can loudspeakers be in Delhi..Delhi Police has laid down rules for this. Under the new rules, it is necessary to take written permission before using loudspeakers and public address systems. Under the new rules, the responsibility of equipment suppliers and Municipal Corporation has been increased. Restrictions have been made more strict during night time..

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
Play Icon01:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
Play Icon03:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
Play Icon04:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
Play Icon03:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
Play Icon03:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
play icon1:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
play icon3:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
play icon4:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
play icon3:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
play icon3:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
NEWS ON ONE CLICK