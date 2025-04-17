videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: CM Yogi's big warning!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:04 AM IST

Opponents of the Waqf law are expecting a decision in their favour from the Supreme Court. However, among these opponents, there are many people who say that Sharia is above the Constitution. But such people should definitely know about a Hadith related to Prophet Sahib. 'Hubb-ul-Watan-min-al Iman'. The meaning of this Hadith is that for every Muslim, patriotism is a part of his faith. Patriotism means love for the country, respect for the country's laws and constitution, and following them. You cannot divide the country's laws according to your wishes.