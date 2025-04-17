Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887135https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-with-rahul-sinha-cm-yogis-big-warning-2887135.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: CM Yogi's big warning!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Opponents of the Waqf law are expecting a decision in their favour from the Supreme Court. However, among these opponents, there are many people who say that Sharia is above the Constitution. But such people should definitely know about a Hadith related to Prophet Sahib. 'Hubb-ul-Watan-min-al Iman'. The meaning of this Hadith is that for every Muslim, patriotism is a part of his faith. Patriotism means love for the country, respect for the country's laws and constitution, and following them. You cannot divide the country's laws according to your wishes.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mamata Banerjee's rule vs Yogi rule!
Play Icon04:05
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mamata Banerjee's rule vs Yogi rule!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's 46-Minute Speech!
Play Icon12:18
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's 46-Minute Speech!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Turkey Link Emerges in Murshidabad Riots
Play Icon04:34
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Turkey Link Emerges in Murshidabad Riots
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will SP win election relying on Babar?
Play Icon03:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will SP win election relying on Babar?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Lawrence Bishnoi!
Play Icon03:06
DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Lawrence Bishnoi!

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mamata Banerjee's rule vs Yogi rule!
play icon4:5
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mamata Banerjee's rule vs Yogi rule!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's 46-Minute Speech!
play icon12:18
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's 46-Minute Speech!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Turkey Link Emerges in Murshidabad Riots
play icon4:34
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Turkey Link Emerges in Murshidabad Riots
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will SP win election relying on Babar?
play icon3:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will SP win election relying on Babar?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Lawrence Bishnoi!
play icon3:6
DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Lawrence Bishnoi!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK