DNA with Rahul Sinha: Donald Trump's big order on Houthi terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
One decision of Donald Trump has increased the shine of gold...while the second decision of Trump...can become a dark shadow for the Houthi terrorists....According to the news published in the Yemeni media...preparations are underway for a military operation from the ground against the Houthi terrorists. If the news from Yemen is to be believed, the recognized government of the country has...raised a large militia force...this force includes about 80 thousand fighters...and their target is to capture the Hodeidah port...which is considered the stronghold of Ansar Allah...i.e. Houthi terrorists...Experts also believe that Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and America may also be behind the creation of this force

