videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: ED summons Robert Vadra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:24 AM IST

ED questioned Robert Vadra for 6 hours today... He has been called again tomorrow.. This action has been taken in the Shikohpur land deal case.. ED had sent Vadra the second notice in the land deal case today itself.. after which he left for the ED office from his house.. Vadra left his house in Sujan Singh Park in his car, but before reaching the ED headquarters in Khan Market, he got down from the car and started walking towards the ED office.. During this, Congress workers raised slogans in his support...