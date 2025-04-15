videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Gold Set to Break All Records

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

Record breaking speed is being seen in gold. Today in DNA we will do an analysis of gold. Wedding season is going to start in a few days and Akshaya Tritiya is also after 2 weeks, that is why this news is very useful for you. Gold has benefited the most from Trump's tariff war. So far this year, gold has become 20 percent expensive. The price of 24 carat gold in Delhi has reached close to Rs 96000 per 10 grams. This price of gold is the highest in the history so far. The way gold is continuously rising, it is being estimated that you may have to spend up to 1 lakh rupees to buy 10 grams of gold on Akshaya Tritiya.