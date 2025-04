videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:06 AM IST

Nepal now wants to become the only Hindu nation in the world again..a big reason for this can be seen in the pictures that have come from there in the last 120 hours..in which first there was stone pelting on the procession of Hindus and Muslims were blamed for it..but instead of arresting the stone pelters, Nepal Police arrested the Hindus..