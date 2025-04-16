Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Lawrence Bishnoi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:26 AM IST
Now we will tell you about the strike done in the name of religion in the underworld. It is being said that tension has started inside Don Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the name of Hindu Muslim...and the reason for this speculation is a Facebook post. This Facebook post has been made by Lawrence Bishnoi gang...in which it is written...that the gang has nothing to do with Zeeshan Akhtar...It is also written further in the post that Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti and Zeeshan Akhtar...are doing anti-national work and the gang will finish them off...Through the post, all the gang members have also been advised...to stay away from Shahzad Bhatti and Zeeshan Akhtar

