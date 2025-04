videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Panchvati Express Becomes India's First Train With ATM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:12 AM IST

Our next news in DNA is especially for railway passengers. In the coming days, you will be able to withdraw money from ATM in the train during your train journey. The trial of providing you ATM facility in the train has also started.