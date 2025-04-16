Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Ruckus over Cow Dung in DU!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:14 AM IST
The temperature is rising in Delhi University colleges due to the demand for AC. Yesterday we showed you a video of Lakshmibai College of Delhi University.. in which the Principal of the college herself was seen applying cow dung on the walls of the classroom.. today its second chapter has come.. i.e. part two of the video has come.. in this cow dung has been applied on the walls of the Principal's room as well.. today DUSU President Ronak Khatri opposed applying cow dung in the classroom and after that along with the students applied cow dung on the walls of the Principal's room.. after which you are seeing these pictures..

