DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:18 AM IST
We are talking about the diseases caused by AC i.e. air conditioner. The rising mercury in the month of April has started to bother people... In such a situation, many people are using air conditioners excessively to avoid the heat. But staying in AC for a long time can be harmful for health... According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, staying in AC for a long time can be the cause of many diseases.. Excessive use of air conditioners can increase dryness in skin, hair, nose and throat...

