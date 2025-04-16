videoDetails
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Side Effects of Living in AC Everyday
We are talking about the diseases caused by AC i.e. air conditioner. The rising mercury in the month of April has started to bother people... In such a situation, many people are using air conditioners excessively to avoid the heat. But staying in AC for a long time can be harmful for health... According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, staying in AC for a long time can be the cause of many diseases.. Excessive use of air conditioners can increase dryness in skin, hair, nose and throat...