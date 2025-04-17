videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:08 AM IST

The work of Silkyara Tunnel was started from 9th July 2018… But this tunnel came into the limelight on 12th November 2023 when 41 workers got trapped inside the tunnel due to the collapse of debris… But despite all kinds of difficulties, the rescuers did not lose courage… And after 17 days, like a miracle, all the workers were taken out safely… The work was also halted for a few days… But today, 522 days after the accident, Silkyara Tunnel is ready… Which was inspected by CM Dhami and officials…