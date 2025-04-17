Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887138https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-with-rahul-sinha-silkyara-tunnel-achieves-breakthrough-2887138.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The work of Silkyara Tunnel was started from 9th July 2018… But this tunnel came into the limelight on 12th November 2023 when 41 workers got trapped inside the tunnel due to the collapse of debris… But despite all kinds of difficulties, the rescuers did not lose courage… And after 17 days, like a miracle, all the workers were taken out safely… The work was also halted for a few days… But today, 522 days after the accident, Silkyara Tunnel is ready… Which was inspected by CM Dhami and officials…

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
Play Icon03:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
Play Icon04:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
Play Icon03:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
Play Icon02:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
Play Icon06:05
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
play icon3:51
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
play icon4:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
play icon3:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
play icon2:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
play icon6:5
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK