videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:08 AM IST

When Murshidabad burned in protest against the Waqf law, BSF was deployed on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Today, this violence was also mentioned in the Supreme Court. There was a hearing of about 2 hours in the Supreme Court today regarding the Waqf law. During this, the Chief Justice mentioned the claim of Waqf on Delhi High Court and the Bengal violence. Today, there was a hearing of about two hours in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act of the Central Government. A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Vishwanathan heard the case. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued on behalf of the Central Government in this case. Kapil Sibal, Rajiv Dhawan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued against this law.