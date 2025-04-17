Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887141https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-with-rahul-sinha-trumps-power-plan-in-bangladesh-and-pakistan-2887141.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
First of all, let's talk about Pakistan...where China already has a presence...China is running many big projects in Pakistan under CPEC...but suddenly America's interest in Pakistan has increased...and these days Donald Trump's officials...are investigating the mines in Balochistan...the same Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif...close to Putin...is shaking hands with Belarus President Lukashenko. On the other side is Bangladesh...three Russian Navy ships have arrived at its Chittagong port just 48 hours ago...a few days before this, Mohammad Yunus himself had gone on a visit to China...and at a short distance from Bangladesh in the Indian Ocean...America has increased deployment at its military base Diego Garcia

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
Play Icon04:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
Play Icon03:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
Play Icon03:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
Play Icon02:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
Play Icon06:05
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
play icon4:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
play icon3:14
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Supreme Court flags key aspects of Waqf law
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
play icon3:48
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
play icon2:35
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
play icon6:5
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Nepal to be Hindu Rashtra soon?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK