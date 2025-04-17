videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump's 'Power Plan' in Bangladesh and Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:10 AM IST

First of all, let's talk about Pakistan...where China already has a presence...China is running many big projects in Pakistan under CPEC...but suddenly America's interest in Pakistan has increased...and these days Donald Trump's officials...are investigating the mines in Balochistan...the same Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif...close to Putin...is shaking hands with Belarus President Lukashenko. On the other side is Bangladesh...three Russian Navy ships have arrived at its Chittagong port just 48 hours ago...a few days before this, Mohammad Yunus himself had gone on a visit to China...and at a short distance from Bangladesh in the Indian Ocean...America has increased deployment at its military base Diego Garcia