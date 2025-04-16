Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Turkey Link Emerges in Murshidabad Riots

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:30 AM IST
The calendar made by the foreign invader Akbar is being followed in Bengal today.. by the way, the script of the violence that happened in Bengal was also written abroad.. and it was followed in Bengal.. the planning was done from Bangladesh.. and the money came from Turkey.. the violence, bloodshed, arson and stone pelting that happened under the pretext of opposing the amendment in the Waqf Act did not happen suddenly.. rather its entire blueprint was ready for the last three months..

