DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Ground Report From Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:18 AM IST
About three years ago, the presence of terrorists was continuously recorded in Rajouri and Poonch near the LOC... then in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi... terror attacks and encounters took place... and later the presence of terrorists was seen in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur... According to experts... there are two major reasons for this changed strategy of terrorist groups... the first of which is the strong counter terror system in Kashmir... which has been successful in stopping infiltration and eliminating terrorists... and the second reason is the geographical conditions near the LOC in Jammu... which provide space for infiltration.

