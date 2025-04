videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: What's happening in Murshidabad? Watch Analysis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

On one hand there is celebration in Bengal.. and on the other hand there are destroyed houses in Murshidabad.. on one hand sweets are being distributed and on the other people are searching for their homes amidst the debris.. how will the nearly 2.5 lakh Hindus living in Murshidabad and surrounding areas celebrate the festival.