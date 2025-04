videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is the 'boss' in Delhi's homes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:10 AM IST

Women rule the roost in Delhi homes too.. In the country's capital Delhi, women are the big bosses in household matters.. that is, no final decision is taken on any important household work without asking them.. The great writer Munshi Premchand had said that women are the axis of the family and life has no meaning without them.. and according to a new report, his words are proving to be 100% true.