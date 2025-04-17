Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why are Nepalis Leaving the Country?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 02:06 AM IST
Nepal now wants to become the only Hindu nation in the world again..a big reason for this can be seen in the pictures coming from there in the last 120 hours..in which first there was stone pelting on the procession of Hindus and Muslims were blamed for it..but instead of arresting the stone pelters, the Nepal Police arrested the Hindus. Due to political instability and unstable economic conditions, the people of Nepal see their future in danger..during the monarchy, the people of Nepal considered the king as their protector..their guardian..and at this time, the citizens of Nepal have similar feelings about the former King of Nepal, Gyanendra Shah.

