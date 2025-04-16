Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will SP win election relying on Babar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Politicians always look for opportunities in disasters. However, opportunities are not only found in disasters, but also in riots. At this time, it is not just Bengal that is facing Hindu-Muslim issues. Politics is also being done in the name of religion and caste in Uttar Pradesh. And the reason behind this politics is the attempt to consolidate Dalit votes. Efforts are being made to target upper castes so that the votes of Dalits and OBCs are consolidated. And the Dalit faces of Akhilesh Yadav's party are seen on the front. Indrajit Saroj and Ramjilal Suman.

