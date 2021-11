DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter

Indian comedian Vir Das has said indecent things about India in America has hurt the sentiments of crores of people. But many Congress leaders are seen standing in support of Vir Das. Taking to Twitter, the Member of Rajya Sabha and congress leader Kapil Sibal called Indians 'intolerant and hypocritical'.