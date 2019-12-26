हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Documents reveal Congress 2011 census said NPR is first step towards NRC

According to some documents it has been revealed that Congress party in 2011 census spoke about National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also in 2008-2009 their Home Ministry report talked about the National Population Register (NPR). It was report said that NPR is the first step towards NRC. This report was formed under the UPA government when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Now the Congress party has turned its table and is opposing the NRC to which the party once agreed when it was in power. #NPR #NRC #Congress #BJP

Dec 26, 2019, 17:48 PM IST

