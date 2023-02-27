NewsVideos
Election 2023: Voting for assembly elections begins in Nagaland and Manipur

|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Voting for assembly elections has begun in Nagaland and Manipur since 7 am. People are reaching in large numbers to cast their vote.

