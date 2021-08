EXCLUSIVE: Lovlina Borgohain reveals why she is not satisfied with her Bronze medal in Tokyo 2020

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain created history by becoming just the second female boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic bronze medal. In an exclusive conversation, Lovlina revealed that she was not satisfied after taking the bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category as she stated that she had prepared for gold at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.