Farmani Naaz's rendition of 'Har Har Shambhu' faces criticism

Singer Farmani Naaz is in the midst of controversies these days. The reason for the controversy is that a Muslim cleric from Deoband has lodged an objection to her singing songs for Hinduism. Farmani sang 'Har Har Shambhu', a song praising Lord Shiva, for which she is facing criticism. Meanwhile, Zee News had a special conversation with her.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Singer Farmani Naaz is in the midst of controversies these days. The reason for the controversy is that a Muslim cleric from Deoband has lodged an objection to her singing songs for Hinduism. Farmani sang 'Har Har Shambhu', a song praising Lord Shiva, for which she is facing criticism. Meanwhile, Zee News had a special conversation with her.