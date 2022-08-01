NewsVideos

Farmani Naaz's rendition of 'Har Har Shambhu' faces criticism

Singer Farmani Naaz is in the midst of controversies these days. The reason for the controversy is that a Muslim cleric from Deoband has lodged an objection to her singing songs for Hinduism. Farmani sang 'Har Har Shambhu', a song praising Lord Shiva, for which she is facing criticism. Meanwhile, Zee News had a special conversation with her.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
Singer Farmani Naaz is in the midst of controversies these days. The reason for the controversy is that a Muslim cleric from Deoband has lodged an objection to her singing songs for Hinduism. Farmani sang 'Har Har Shambhu', a song praising Lord Shiva, for which she is facing criticism. Meanwhile, Zee News had a special conversation with her.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: Know why Sanjay Raut was arrested?
33:18
Agenda India Ka: Know why Sanjay Raut was arrested?
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
2:10
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!

Trending Videos

33:18
Agenda India Ka: Know why Sanjay Raut was arrested?
2:10
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
Agenda India Ka,farmani naaz singer,farmani naaz exclusive interview,singer farmani naaz,farmani naaz song,farmani naaz singer song,farmani naaz new song,farmani naaz singer indian idol,farmani naaz new video,Farmani Naaz Har Har Shambhu,indian idol singer farmani naaz,farmani naaz indian idol,farmani naaz har har sambhu,farman singer,har har shambhu singer,farmani naaz song controversy,farmani naaz bhajan,singer farmani naaz fatwa,singer farmani naaz new song,