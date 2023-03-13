हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
Farmers Protest: Demonstration on many demands including MSP
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 13, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
There will be another demonstration of farmers in Delhi today. Farmers' organization workers will march towards the Parliament for the MSP.
